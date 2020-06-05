Colorado College
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Emerson Worrell of Winthrop has received a Euclid Scholarship. Worrell is a sophomore and undeclared major at Colorado College.
Euclid Scholarships for first- and second-year students are merit-based awards to support the study of mathematics and computer science within a liberal arts context.
University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Petra Jackson of Tonasket wa named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class. Jackson also graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in health sciences.
Mount Marty College
YANKTON, S.D. — Daniel Rockwell of Wenatchee was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. Eligible students must complete a full-time load of graded coursework with a minimum term grade-point average of 3.5.
University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Miranda Pehrson of Manson was named to the spring 2020 Dean's List. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours.
Belmont University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Samuel Arredondo of Wenatchee qualified for the spring 2020 Dean's List. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Plymouth State University
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Siri Brett of Malaga was named to the President's List for the Spring 2020 semester. Eligible students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.7 or better for the semester with a courseload of at least 12 credit hours.
University of San Diego
SAN DIEGO, Calif — Charles Thornton-White of Winthrop graduated from the University of San Diego with a bachelor's degree in finance. He earned cum laude honors.
George Fox University
NEWBERG, Ore. — Olivia Nygreen of Chelan and Conard Harrison of Wenatchee were named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above.
Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. — Riata Marchant and Kelsey Vejraska of Omak were named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s Honor Roll. Eligible students completed 12 or more credit hours with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade below a C.
— Cala Flamond, World staff