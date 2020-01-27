Wilkes University
WILKES-BARRE, Penn. — Max Flynn of Wenatchee was named to the Dean's List for fall semester 2019. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade-point average and carry at least 12 credits.
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls
IVER FALLS, Wisc. — Brandy Brown of East Wenatchee was named to the Dean’s List for fall semester 2019. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, full-time students must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 or midway between an "A" and "B" average.
University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Petra Jackson of Tonasket was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
Whitworth University
SPOKANE — The following students were named to the Provost's Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.
Chelan: Andrew Beeksma, Hever Zelaya Solano
East Wenatchee: Riley Bergan, Parker Daniels, Rebecca Devereaux, Taylor Hall, Chloe Millard, Connor Weldy
Wenatchee: Brianna Aldrich, Ali Brandt, Kjersten Langager
Gustavus Adolphus College
ST. PETER, Minn. — Stephanie Coe of Wenatchee was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.7 grade-point average or higher for the semester.
George Fox University
NEWBERG, Ore. — Conard Harrison of Wenatchee was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester. Undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.
— Cala Flamond, World staff