Western Washington University
BELLINGHAM — Ivan Ryan Jensen of Wenatchee has received the $4,200 Career Preparation for Computers scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year. He graduated from WestSide High School in 2018.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Editorial assistant
