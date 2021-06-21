University of Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio — Kaitlyn Coleman of Quincy was named to the Dean’s List for spring term. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Gonzaga University

SPOKANE — Katie Schiefelbein of Leavenworth recently graduated with a bachelor of arts degree, earning magna cum laude honors.

University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. To qualify, U of I students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.

Chelan: Ethan Morris

Coulee Dam: Hannah Wapato

Ephrata: Amy Dobbins

Omak: Bailey Strange-Covey, Justin Stanley

Royal City: Chase Janett

Tonasket: Matthan Hale

Wenatchee: Alea Nielsen, Brittany Hurst, Hannah Eckert, Mackenzie Brown

Rochester Community and Technical College

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Dmitri Tchitchkan of Wenatchee was named to the President’s List for spring semester. To qualify, students must have completed 12 credits or more for the same semester with a 4.0 grade-point average.

Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The following students graduated in a virtual commencement ceremony on June 12.

Chelan: Emily Holden, bachelor’s degree in animal sciences, cum laude

East Wenatchee: Ashlee Mikkelsen, master’s degree in wildlife science

Wenatchee: Holly Hammons, bachelor’s degree in economics

