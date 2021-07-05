University of Nebraska-Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Haley McLean Pembroke of Chelan was named to the Deans' List for spring semester. Qualifying students in the College of Business must earn a 3.6 grade-point average and a minimum number of graded semester hours.
Hillsdale College
HILLSDALE, Mich. — Kody Richards of Wenatchee has received a $2,500 scholarship from Northwest Farm Credit Services. Richards’ parents are Gregg and Faith Richards.
Austin Peay State University
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Tessie Edison of Wenatchee has been offered the Dean's Transfer Scholarship from Austin Peay State University for high-achieving transfer students for the fall 2021 semester. The award is given to incoming students who are transferring 24 completed hours from a four-year college/university or non-Tennessee Board of Regents community college, and have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5.
