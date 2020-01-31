Wenatchee Valley College
WENATCHEE — The Names Family Foundation has awarded the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation $20,000. The grant will be used to support student athletes attending WVC.
The WVC Foundation also recently received support from both the Names Family Foundation and Beth and Dennis Dobbs for renovation of the Smith Gym locker rooms.
The Names Family Foundation was established in 1996 by Scott and Sis Names. Beth Dobbs is the granddaughter of Scott and Sis Names.
To make a gift to the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, visit wvc.edu/give or call 682-6410.
Pacific Lutheran University
PARKLAND — Christian Cutter and Mackenzie Mueller of Wenatchee High School have been named Pacific Lutheran University President’s Scholars and awarded $33,000 per year with the opportunity to compete for more. This year’s President’s Scholarship recipients scored on average a 1306 SAT test score, 30 ACT test score, and have a 3.98 GPA.
Gonzaga University
SPOKANE — The following students earned a spot on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for fall semester 2019. Eligible students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Chelan: Gabriella Navarro
East Wenatchee: Emilee Groth, Jessica Elias, Brenden Harthun, Zoe Jaspers, Ashley Rubio, Taylor Takasugi
Rock Island: Jordanne Beckwith-Barros
Wenatchee: Grace Dorey, Benjamin Higley, Francesca Nevil, Michael Wiest
Gonzaga University
SPOKANE — The following students were named to the President's List for fall semester 2019. Eligible students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
East Wenatchee: Wendy Flanagan, McKenna Milacek
Wenatchee: Jordan Gonzalez
Spokane Community College
SPOKANE — The following students were named to the honor roll for the 2019 fall quarter. Eligible students have achieved a grade-point average of 3.0 or above.
Brewster: Carlos Najera, Edgar Najera
Bridgeport: Daniel Martinez
Cashmere: Jeffrey Givens
Chelan: Ken Gordon
Malott: Brenden Aguilar
Okanogan: Ryan Bird
Omak: Aniessa Torres, Paige Logan, Jennifer Peoples
Oroville: Victoria Kindred, Gilberto Delgado, Cayden Field
Peshastin: Juan Villanueva
Quincy: Charlie Perez
Tonasket: Chadwick Bretz, Amber Utt
Spokane Falls Community College
SPOKANE — The following students were named to the honor roll for the 2019 fall quarter. Eligible students have achieved a grade-point average of 3.0 or above.
Brewster: Jose Samperio
Bridgeport: John Plimpton
Chelan: Ralph Turner
Leavenworth: Julia Armstrong
Okanogan: Brady Cate
Tonasket: Taylor Craven
Twisp: Jennifer Ellsworth, Amanda Tomatich
Wenatchee: Demary Sugg, Maeghan Wulf
— Cala Flamond, World staff