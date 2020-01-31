Wenatchee Valley College

WENATCHEE — The Names Family Foundation has awarded the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation $20,000. The grant will be used to support student athletes attending WVC.

The WVC Foundation also recently received support from both the Names Family Foundation and Beth and Dennis Dobbs for renovation of the Smith Gym locker rooms.

The Names Family Foundation was established in 1996 by Scott and Sis Names. Beth Dobbs is the granddaughter of Scott and Sis Names.

To make a gift to the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, visit wvc.edu/give or call 682-6410.

Pacific Lutheran University

PARKLAND — Christian Cutter and Mackenzie Mueller of Wenatchee High School have been named Pacific Lutheran University President’s Scholars and awarded $33,000 per year with the opportunity to compete for more. This year’s President’s Scholarship recipients scored on average a 1306 SAT test score, 30 ACT test score, and have a 3.98 GPA.

Gonzaga University

SPOKANE — The following students earned a spot on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for fall semester 2019. Eligible students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Chelan: Gabriella Navarro

East Wenatchee: Emilee Groth, Jessica Elias, Brenden Harthun, Zoe Jaspers, Ashley Rubio, Taylor Takasugi

Rock Island: Jordanne Beckwith-Barros

Wenatchee: Grace Dorey, Benjamin Higley, Francesca Nevil, Michael Wiest

Gonzaga University

SPOKANE — The following students were named to the President's List for fall semester 2019. Eligible students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

East Wenatchee: Wendy Flanagan, McKenna Milacek

Wenatchee: Jordan Gonzalez

Spokane Community College

SPOKANE — The following students were named to the honor roll for the 2019 fall quarter. Eligible students have achieved a grade-point average of 3.0 or above.

Brewster: Carlos Najera, Edgar Najera

Bridgeport: Daniel Martinez

Cashmere: Jeffrey Givens

Chelan: Ken Gordon

Malott: Brenden Aguilar

Okanogan: Ryan Bird

Omak: Aniessa Torres, Paige Logan, Jennifer Peoples

Oroville: Victoria Kindred, Gilberto Delgado, Cayden Field

Peshastin: Juan Villanueva

Quincy: Charlie Perez

Tonasket: Chadwick Bretz, Amber Utt

Spokane Falls Community College

SPOKANE — The following students were named to the honor roll for the 2019 fall quarter. Eligible students have achieved a grade-point average of 3.0 or above.

Brewster: Jose Samperio

Bridgeport: John Plimpton

Chelan: Ralph Turner

Leavenworth: Julia Armstrong

Okanogan: Brady Cate

Tonasket: Taylor Craven

Twisp: Jennifer Ellsworth, Amanda Tomatich

Wenatchee: Demary Sugg, Maeghan Wulf

— Cala Flamond, World staff

