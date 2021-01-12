The Community Foundation of NCW is now accepting scholarship applications for students who plan to attend community college, university or trade school next fall.
More than 100 scholarships are available to high school seniors, current college students and non-traditional students. Each scholarship has unique criteria and award amounts. Most scholarships seek to support students who have served their community, show growth and potential, and demonstrate financial need.
The application process is completed online. An eligibility quiz helps students determine the scholarships for which they are eligible to apply. The online process also allows students to apply for multiple scholarships at one time.
Application deadline for most scholarships is March 1. Students may need their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or other financial information to complete the application, as well as letters of recommendations from teachers and mentors, SAT scores (for some), and school transcripts, so proper planning is highly recommended.
“All of our scholarships have been established by people in our region who care about helping local students achieve their education dreams” said Julie Mott, scholarship program specialist. “Each was created with a certain student in mind, so there is really something for everyone. We encourage anyone who plans on going to college or trade school this fall to apply.”
Last year, over a $734,000 in scholarships were awarded to students across North Central Washington.
To view the full listing of scholarships and learn more, visit cfncw.org/scholarships.
Jennifer Dolge is director of donor services and communications for the Community Foundation of NCW.