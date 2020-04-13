WENATCHEE — The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $89,750 to 24 nonprofits across the region that have been significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The funds come from the Helping Hands Grant, the Board of Trustees Fund and donations from the public.
“When we started to see the effect the pandemic was having on our nonprofit community, we knew we had to use our resources to help” said Beth Stipe, the foundation’s executive director. “We expanded the criteria for our Helping Hands grant — which typically funds emergent needs — to include issues our nonprofit partners are facing with COVID-19”.
The foundation also utilized its Board of Trustee fund, where board members donate to this “rainy day” type fund. The board approved using $55,000 toward supporting nonprofits that provide vital services such as access to food and rental assistance. Agencies receiving a distribution from this fund include: Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, Okanogan County Community Action Council, Room One (Methow Valley), Serve Wenatchee, Salvation Army (Wenatchee), Children’s Home Society of Wenatchee, Safety, Advocacy, Growth, and Empowerment (SAGE), and Chelan Valley Hope.
“We are looking at all of our resources right now and where they can help the most” said Stipe. “We are being thoughtful about what we can do right now, but also be poised to support the region in the long run. We know from our past experiences from the recession and from wildfire disaster recoveries, the needs of our communities will likely increase.”
Over $100,000 has been donated by Community Foundation donors and the public. “We’re so grateful for those in our community who are able to give what they can and help those in need right now” said Stipe.
The foundation is accepting donations to the Helping Hands Grant Fund and hopes to continue awarding grants every other week until funds are expended.
For more information on grants, resources and how to donate, visit www.cfncw.org/covid19.
Jennifer Dolge is director of donor services and communications at the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.