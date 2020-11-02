WENATCHEE — Donations made to the Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) will be matched twice in the month of November. The match is made possible thanks to the generosity of donors Fine Americas, Simplicity Homes, Orchard-Rite and Wilbur-Ellis Co.
Donations support the scholarship and student-support efforts of the foundation. Annually, WAEF awards more than $1 million in scholarships. In addition, year-round career development support for students is provided through professional development workshops, career exploration tours, mentoring and much more. Over 300 students have WAEF scholarships this year and are receiving support from the foundation.
Beginning Nov. 1, the first $12,000 received in contributions will be matched twice. This means a $100 donation will create a $300 impact for WAEF students.
This year, WAEF awarded scholarships to nearly 320 students raised in fruit-growing districts. First-generation students represent 80% of WAEF scholarship recipients. The majority of recipients plan to return to their home communities following degree completion. Students are pursuing a wide variety of career options including horticulture, business, medicine, architecture, engineering and much more. WAEF scholarships may be used at accredited public and private universities, community colleges and vocational/technical institutions.
While this match promotion occurs annually in the fall, this year’s event is even more vital to WAEF because of canceled fundraising events normally occurring in December. Contributions can be made online at waef.org/match or by calling WAEF at 663-7713.
Jennifer Witherbee is executive director of the Washington Apple Education Foundation, the charity of the tree fruit industry. Its mission is to impact lives through access to education opportunities. Learn more waef.org.