Wenatchee — Edith Christopher will celebrate her 100th birthday during a party at the Wenatchee Convention Center at 2 p.m. March 7
Edith Irene Johnson was born March 8, 1920, in Monitor. She married James Christopher on March 16, 1942, in Bremerton.
She and her late husband have two sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Sue Christopher of Covington and Homer and Linda Christopher of Great Falls, Montana.
They have two grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She worked at Peshastin Fruit Growers Association starting in 1953 and retired in 1983. She also worked at Boswell’s Furniture for several years and operated a 7-Eleven store in Edmonds for a short period of time with her husband Jim.
She was an active member of the Light in the Valley Community Church — formerly the Peshastin United Church of Christ — and was involved with the women’s fellowship. She taught Sunday school and helped with Vacation Bible School for many years.
— Cala Flamond, World staff