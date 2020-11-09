John Cadigan spent a lifetime fly fishing when he could and tying flies when he couldn’t.
Cadigan, the retired CEO of Campbell Investment Co., lived in Cashmere for years and recently moved to East Wenatchee. After deciding recently that future fishing expeditions were unlikely, he handed off his extensive collection of equipment and materials to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Program. The nonprofit helps disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly-fishing activities and experiences.
The donation, estimated at more than $23,000, was accepted by retired U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Bruce Tyson, program leader of the organization based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, which represents the Northwest region.
“John has donated all of his fly fishing equipment to our organization and obviously, he had been accumulating a lot of high-quality equipment and fly-tying materials for many years,” he said.
Cadigan’s equipment and materials will be distributed among the organization’s 16 programs in the region, Tyson said.
As a thank you, members of the program created a shadowbox of four patriotic flies tied by program’s members. It was presented to Cadigan last month.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff