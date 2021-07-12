LEAVENWORTH — The Wenatchee River Institute is offering two creative workshops in July.
The first class will teach participants how to use the natural dye technique of hapa zome, transferring color from flowers and leaves onto cloth to create unique and colorful designs. At the end of the workshop, participants will be able to take home their own hapa zome samples, and a dishtowel set or bandana.
The workshop will take place July 28 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the WRI, 347 Division St. in Leavenworth. The cost is $30 for non-members and $25 for members. Workshop is limited to 12 participants. Bring appropriate shoes and clothing for a walk, a journal for organizing samples, and a snack and water.
The second workshop will introduce participants to traditional indigenous basket weaving. Each day of the workshop will be focused on one type of basket. The first day will be round baskets and the second day will be flat baskets.
The workshop will be July 31-August 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the WRI and registration is available for both days or one day. Cost will be $120 for non-members and $100 for members. Individual days are $60.
An additional lunch ticket will be available, with lunch provided by Dan’s Food Market. Registration is limited to 14 people.
For more information or to register, visit wenatchee riverinstitue.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff