WENATCHEE — Organizers of this year's Make a Difference efforts will host a public planning and organizational meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will be conducted virtually and participants can register to attend at https://rb.gy/usvawf. A Zoom link will be emailed to registered attendees prior to the meeting. Anyone interested in participating — whether organizing a project or finding a project to work on — is encouraged to join the meeting.
Make a Difference Day is Oct. 24. Pybus Market Charitable Foundation will coordinate local efforts this year, the 30th Make a Difference Day in the Wenatchee Valley. Mary Henson and Barbara Harris are co-chairing the event. Organizers are asking that all planned projects be submitted at wenatcheemkdd.com as soon as possible so volunteers can look look for local project they'd like to help by donating their time or resources.
For more information, contact Henson at (509) 209-1547 or pybusu@gmail.com, or Harris at (509) 888-3900 or pybusmkdd@pybusmarket.org.
— Marco Martinez, World features editor