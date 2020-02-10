Wenatchee
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 12, Vista III Dining Room, Colonial Vista, 657 Okanogan Ave. Chapter meeting and luncheon. Tamara Steffen of Fieldstone will make a presentation on memory care. Contact: Kent Clarida, 264-8591
Attic Dusters: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 18, Smitty's Pancake House, 1621 N. Wenatchee Ave. Contact: Darlene Spargo, 662-1271
East Wenatchee
Ginkgo Rock Club: 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave. Contact: Carol Smith, 884-3349
Okanogan
Okanogan County Artists: 10 a.m. Feb. 17, United Presbyterian Church, 429 W. Oak St. Church will open at 9 a.m. for those who need supplies. If you have a piece you're stuck on or would like an opinion about, bring it for critiquing. Business meeting will follow. Local artists or anyone interested in art is welcome. Contact: Tina Tharp, tharp49@gmail.com
Okanogan County School Retirees' Association: 11 a.m., Feb. 28, Cariboo Inn, 233 Queen St. General meeting and no-host luncheon. An Okanogan County PUD represenative will be guest speaker. Bring items for Support Center. Contact: Jennie Hedington, 422-2954
