Wenatchee
Delta Kappa Gamma: 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11, First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St. Meeting begins with a 4:30 p.m. social, with meeting at 5. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and costs $10. Program starts at 6 p.m. Sue Lawson will portray Wenatchee pioneer Maine Blair France. All women educators are invited. RSVP by Feb. 7. Contact: Ann Fuller, 662-1935
East Wenatchee
Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society: 2 p.m. Monday, LDS Family History Center, 667 10th Street N.E. Family History Center associate Helen Cromar will present program, “Your Virtual Visit to Salt Lake City!” Free and open to public. Contact: 782-4046
Ohme Gardens Friends Society: 4:15 p.m. Feb. 13, Eastmont Parks Community Center, 230 N. Georgia Ave. A 30-minute business meeting will be followed by a docent training presentation at 4:45 p.m. by Anna Holman, curator of education and programs at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. Contact: info@ohmegardens.org, 662-5785
Okanogan
Okanogan Genealogy Society: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Wilson Building of the Historical Society, 1410 N. 2nd St. Peggy Murray will give presentation on “How to correct errors in Findagrave.” Anyone interested in family history is welcome. Contact: Karyl Hubbard, 826-3385
— Cala Flamond, World staff