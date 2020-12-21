NCW
NCW Democrats: 1 p.m. Jan. 9 virtual meeting. Reorganization meeting and election of officers to serve during 2021-22 biennium. Officers elected will include chair, vice-chair, state committee members, secretary and treasurer. Any Democrat who lives within the 12th Legislative District may run for office. Nominations must be submitted electronically by midnight Jan. 5. Only newly elected Democratic Party Precinct Committee officers will be permitted to vote. For more information, call 663-0152 or 630-3055, or email NCWDemocrats@gmail.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff