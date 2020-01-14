East Wenatchee
Ginkgo Rock Club: 7 p.m. Jan. 21, Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave. Program will be a show-and-tell. Contact: Carol Smith, 884-3349
Okanogan
Okanogan County Artists Association: 10 a.m. Monday, United Presbyterian Church, 429 W. Oak St. Program will be on recognizing and using values followed by a business meeting. Anyone interested in the arts is welcome to attend. Yearly dues of $25 for 2020 are due. Contact: Karyl Hubbard, 826-3385, or Tina Tharp, tharp49@gmail.com
Okanogan County School Retirees’ Association: 11 a.m., Jan. 31. General meeting and no-host luncheon at Cariboo Inn, 233 Queen St. Kim Sanford Lancaster will discuss the archaeology of Okanogan County. Contact: Jennie Hedington, 422-2954
