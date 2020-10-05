Wenatchee
Parkinson’s Caregiver Support Group: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Oct. 14. Group will meet via Zoom. This is a virtual meeting for all of those who care for, love and support someone with Parkinson’s. It is a place for information, help and connection. For Zoom log-on information, contact Leigh Pobst at 670-2874.
Parkinson's Support Group: 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Group will meet via Zoom. If you would like to attend and haven't provided your email, contact Pat Taylor at 470-6416 and you will be given the link.
— Cala Flamond, World staff