Wenatchee
Chelan/Douglas School Retirees: Noon March 9, Red Lion Hotel, 1225 N. Wenatchee Ave. Lunch is $17 and includes buffet, dessert, beverage, gratuity and room rent. The program is attorney Christina Davitt presenting “Directions on Estate Planning: Which Way is Your Ship Sailing?” State President Pam Francis will attend the meeting. Contact: Denise Perkins, 884-8587
Okanogan
Okanogan County School Retirees’ Association: 11 a.m. March 13, Cariboo Inn, 233 Queen St. No-host luncheon and social activity to celebrate Gov. Jay Inslee’s designation of March 8-14 as Washington State School Retirees’ Week. Contact: Jennie Hedington, 422-2954
— Cala Flamond, World staff