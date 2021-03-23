Wenatchee
Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts: Virtual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 5. Heart patients and their families in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties are invited to attend the meeting featuring guest speakers Structural Heart Program coordinator Tina Orsag and cardiologist Dr. Kimberly Skelding of Confluence Health talking about TAVR, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, a new procedure now being done at Confluence. Email atthehelmsters@hotmail.com to RSVP for the meeting.
— Cala Flamond, World staff