Wenatchee
Chelan-Douglas Republican Women: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Red Lion Hotel Wenatchee, 1225 N. Wenatchee Ave. Cost is $18 for lunch. Program speaker will be Loren Culp about constitutional gun rights and laws in Washington state. Contact: Shirley Schreiber, 509-741-0124
Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Chapter 91: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Central Washington Hospital Conference Rooms A & B. The public is invited to the 19th chapter celebration, installation of officers, and peer-to-peer discussion of heart issues and concerns. Contact: Jan Cripe, 393-4768, jancripemh91@nwi.net
— Cala Flamond, World staff