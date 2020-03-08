Wenatchee
Rental Association of Wenatchee Valley: 5:30 p.m., March 10, Eagles Lodge building, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave. Dinner buffet and networking begins at 5:30 p.m. Buffet cost is $10. Meeting begins at 6 p.m. Speaker Megan McCormick will talk on My Screening Report and tenant screen agency Moco. The public is invited. Contact: rawv554@gmail.com or 423-7429
Delta Kappa Gamma: 4:30 p.m. March 10, First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. at a cost of $10. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. Program presenter Sherry Krebs will share stories of her trip to the Shetland Islands. All women college graduates are invited to attend. Contact: Ann Fuller, 662-1935
Parkinson's Support Group: 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 17, Confluence Health Conference Room, 1000 N. Miller St. Guest speaker Dr. Kelly Condefer, movement disorder specialist for Parkinson's disease at Confluence Health, will discuss the brain and gut connection and how probiotics can be beneficial. Contact: Pat Taylor, 470-6416
Attic Dusters: 11:30 a.m., March 17, Smitty's Pancake House, 1621 N. Wenatchee Ave. Mary Ajax will speak on the artist Pearl Lennant. Guests may bring a piece of original artwork to share. Contact: Darlene Spargo, 662-1271
East Wenatchee
Ginkgo Rock Club: 7 p.m. March 17, Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave. Program topic will be announced at meeting. Contact: Carol Smith, 884-3349
Okanogan
Okanogan County Art Association: 10 a.m. March 16, United Presbyterian Church, 429 W. Oak. Artists will share their series paintings for evaluation and comment. Business meeting will follow at 11 a.m. Anyone interested is invited. Contact: Tina Tharp at tharp49@gmail.com or Karyl Hubbard at 826-3385.
— Cala Flamond, World staff