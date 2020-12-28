Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 4. Virtual Zoom meeting. Heart patients and their families in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties are invited to attend the chapter meeting with guest speaker, Dominick Ferraro. Ferraro, a Mended Hearts Member and longtime heart patient, will talk about “Living with Heart Disease." To access the Zoom meeting, visit wwrld.us/36kM5Ov. For more information, contact the Zoom host by email: atthehelmsters@hotmail.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff