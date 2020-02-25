Wenatchee
Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Chapter 91: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2, Central Washington Hospital, conference rooms A and B on ground floor. Brent Bell of Confluence Health will discuss “Heart Medications.” Open to public. Contact: Chuck Phelps, 264-7159 or 91President2022@nwi.net
Chelan-Douglas Republican Women: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Red Lion Hotel Wenatchee, 1225 N. Wenatchee Ave. Lunch will cost $18. Cary Condotta and Mike McKee will speak on “What is Restore Washington.” RSVP by calling Shirley Schreiber at 741-0124.
East Wenatchee
Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society: 2 p.m. March 9, Douglas County PUD Auditorium, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway. WAGS member Nelson Martin will present program, “Lawyering Up: Court Cases Yield Genealogical Gold.” Free and open to public. Contact: Susan Rumble, 782-4046
Leavenworth
Leavenworth Women’s Exchange: Noon March 11, Visconti’s of Leavenworth, 636 Front St. Monthly luncheon meeting; cost is $16 per person for members and $18 for non-members. Beverage, tax and gratuity are included. Brittany Thurlow from The Plant Ally will present program titled “Why House Plants? And How?” RSVP to Claire Burlingame at 548-7142 by March 8.
Coffee with Bob: 3 to 5 p.m. March 12, Leavenworth Fire Station, 228 Chumstick Highway. Join Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert for a bi-monthly, informal community meeting. Bugert will present updates on county activities and the end of the presentation will open to questions and suggestions.
Okanogan
Okanogan County Artists: 9 a.m. Monday, Okanogan Presbyterian Church 429 N. Oak St. All artists are invited to a paint-in. Bring a work in progress or a piece needing assistance. Contact: Karyl Hubbard, 826-3385, or Tina Tharp, Tharp49@gmail.com
Okanogan Genealogical Society: 1:30 p.m. March 5, Wilson Building, 1410 N. 2nd St. Phil Brown will speak on the history of Bushrod Washington, a great-nephew of George Washington, who settled with his family in Douglas County. Brief business meeting will follow. Anyone interested in family histories is welcome. Contact: Karyl Hubbard, 826-3385 or Noma.Wyllson@gmail.com
— Cala Flamond, World staff