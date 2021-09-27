A reception was held to honor milestones made by cadets. Back row, left to right, are Capt. Audra Keyanna, Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Austin Jeffris, Cadet Lt. Col. Emmanuel Larsen, Capt. Leigh McGougan, Maj. Morris Hahn, Cadet 2nd Lt. Elijah Rinke and 2nd Lt. Douglas Gardner. Front row, left to right, are Cadet Airman 1st Class Alexandrea Toledo-Blanchfield, Cadet Airman Dawson Brender, Cadet Senior Airman Chase Bull, Cadet Staff Sgt. Zachary Wiser, Cadet Staff Sgt. Jacob Tate, Cadet Airman Zachary Ritzke and Cadet Staff Sgt. Grey Olin.
WENATCHEE — The Pangborn Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol held a milestone reception on Aug. 21 at the American Legion Hall in Wenatchee to honor cadets who recently passed milestone exams and requirements.
Lt. Col. Tom Green of the Civil Air Patrol presented the awards; squadron Cmdr. Major Morris Hahn also assisted with the awards. Capt. Audra Keyanna, C.A.P., was mistress of ceremonies. Keyanna serves as deputy commander for cadets for the squadron.
The Wright Brothers Award was awarded to Jacob Tate of East Wenatchee, Grey Olin of Entiat and Zachary Wiser of Leavenworth, who passed exams in leadership, drill and physical fitness. With the award, came the promotion to cadet staff sergeant.
The Gen. Billy Mitchell Award was awarded to Elijah Rinke of Wenatchee. The honor requires successful completion of a comprehensive exam of all leadership and aerospace education chapters in the first two phases of the cadet program, earning a promotion to cadet officer as a second lieutenant. This award earns the privilege of enlisting at the grade of E-3 if a cadet chooses to enlist in the U.S. Air Force.
Keyanna was awarded the Senior Member of the Year for her service in the cadet program while the program was meeting virtually. A special thank you was given to Green for his presence at the ceremony and continued efforts in fulfilling C.A.P. missions. A certificate was also presented to John Wolffe of the American Legion for his contributions to the economic support of the cadet program.
