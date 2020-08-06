MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake Museum & Art Center has launched its own YouTube channel to highlight current exhibits while the doors remain closed to the public. Grant County is in Phase 2 of the state's reopening process, and the museum will not be able to open to the public until the county reaches Phase 3.
The museum's channel currently features videos of artistic director Erika Kovalenko painting a mural, as well as an episode of "Curator's Corner," featuring curator Ann Schempp and manager Dollie Boyd.
In the current installment of "Curator's Corner," Schempp and Boyd discuss ephemera — items that exist or are used only for a short time, such as matchbooks or postcards.
The museum is planning in the near future to post a virtual tour of the Johnny Cash gallery show currently on display. The museum continues to offer the curbside pickup version of its Free Family Saturday craft event as well, while also hosting a second rug-making class.
The museum's new YouTube channel is at wwrld.us/mactube.