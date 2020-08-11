MOSES LAKE — Adapting to the current pandemic's effect on modern recreational activities, the city of Moses Lake is looking to a classic to bring people in the community together while they keep their distance: drive-in movies.
Starting at 9 p.m., Aug. 15, and again each Saturday night for the rest of the month, the Moses Lake Parks and Recreation department will be hosting Movies on Wheels at the Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex parking lot. Viewing is open to the public free of charge.
"We hope that during a time when we've had to modify our programs, this will provide something new and fun for our community in the last weeks of summer," City Recreation Supervisor Carrie Hoiness said in a statement. "In fact, it just puts a new spin on Movies in the Park, to Movies on Wheels!"
On Aug. 15, there will be a screening of "The Addams Family" (2019). On Aug. 22, "Hook" will be on the big screen, while "Space Jam" will be shown Aug. 29.
To listen to the movies, viewers will need to tune in through an FM station, and cars must have a working radio. The frequency used at each movie will be published as movie night approaches and will be posted at the park.
Attendees will be asked to stay in their cars except to use the restroom, and they are asked to maintain social distancing and to wear a mask if they leave their vehicles. No alcohol is allowed in the park.
The event was only possible due to the contributions of a number of local sponsors, according to the city.
Grant County Fairgrounds also plans to put on drive-in movies, beginning Sept. 3.