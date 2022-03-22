Purchase Access

Meet Billy and ZephyBy Cala Flamond

Billy and Zephy are a pair of bonded guinea pigs. Billy is black and white, and Zephy is orange.

These sweet guinea pig boys are looking for their forever home. They are a bonded pair, so they must go together. They really enjoy their chew toys and veggies, and seem used to getting pets but could use some more socialization to humans.

If you are interested in adopting both Billy and Zephy, then please come on down to the shelter to meet them.

Their adoption fee is $5 each.

The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: and 2:30 to 6 p.m.: Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Saturday and Sunday.

For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.

To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person.

— Wenatchee Valley Humane Society



