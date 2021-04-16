Bo is a large-size, wheaten and brown 7-year-old American pitbull terrier mix.
He is a fun-loving fellow who says go big or go home! He does everything in a big way. Whether it is playing, walking or giving his love, this boy gives his all. Bo loves to go for walks and is looking for a strong person to handle the power behind him. He responds well to direction and tries his best to be a good boy.
Bo loves toys and it’s all fun and games when the toys come out. He seems to be good with other dogs, but will need a no cat/no small critter home. Bo is a champ and is up for any adventure you may have in store. Come meet Bo and see if he is the one for you!
His adoption fee is $175.
If you are interested in meeting Bo, call (509) 662-9577. To view Bo or other adoptable animals at WVHS, visit wenatcheehumane.org/adopt.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff