Bucky is a 9-month-old, medium-sized, orange and white domestic medium-hair mix. Buck is such a sweet and loving cat! He is very gentle and relaxed. He is looking for a home where he can feel safe and fully relax. If you’re looking for a snuggle bug or Netflix buddy, Bucky may be the one for you.
His adoption fee is $100.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577 or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building.
To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.