Callie is a 7-year-old, medium-sized, Brindle and white, American Staffordshire and bull terrier mix.
Callie is the most affectionate and lovable gal you will ever meet, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. She is all about people and being with the ones she loves. Her dream is to be the only pet, and she will love you and adore you to no end. She prefers to snooze the day away on a comfy bed or lounging around soaking up the sun, rather than going on adventures or walks. If your dream dog entails hugs, cuddle time and snuggling up watching movies, then Callie is your gal.
Her adoption fee is $250.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.