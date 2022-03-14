Purchase Access

Callie is a 7-year-old, medium-sized, Brindle and white, American Staffordshire and bull terrier mix.

Callie is the most affectionate and lovable gal you will ever meet, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. She is all about people and being with the ones she loves. Her dream is to be the only pet, and she will love you and adore you to no end. She prefers to snooze the day away on a comfy bed or lounging around soaking up the sun, rather than going on adventures or walks. If your dream dog entails hugs, cuddle time and snuggling up watching movies, then Callie is your gal.

Her adoption fee is $250.

The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.

— Wenatchee Valley Humane Society

