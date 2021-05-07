Meet Chipper Girl
Chipper Girl is a 1-year-old, small-sized, brown and white domestic shorthair mix.
She arrived at the shelter because she had been experiencing seizures and was on medication to prevent them. She has been at the shelter since March 21 but has not experienced any more seizures. The medical team is able to answer any questions about her health. She is the sweetest little girl and is looking for a quiet, calm adult home with someone who will adore her and care for her. She loves to be talked to in a kind, gentle voice and closes her eyes when you pet her head as if to say, "Thank you for spending some time with me."
Her adoption fee is $65.
If you are interested in adopting Chipper Girl, call (509) 662-9577 to set up an appointment to meet her. To view her or other adoptable animals at WVHS, visit wenatcheehumane.org/adopt.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff