Cleo is an 11-year-old, charcoal-colored, medium-sized domestic shorthair mix.
She is a very lovely senior girl who is looking for a quiet home where she can relax and take naps. She has never lived with another animal or small children. It is recommended that she be the only pet in the home, living with adults and or older children. Cleo is shy at first but once she trusts you she will talk your ear off and rub against you for affection. She isn't much for playing but would love to take a snooze in your bed!
Her adoption fee is $65.
If you would like to meet Cleo, call 662-9577. To view Cleo or other adoptable animals at WVHS, visit wenatcheehumane.org/adopt.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff