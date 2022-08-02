Cocoa is a 3-year-old, medium-sized tan and white, female Siberian Husky mix.
Cocoa is one beautiful lady! She has alert and watchful eyes. She is active and loves to get out and explore. She would be best suited for an active home with people that will take her on outings to the park or out hiking. She can seem a bit shy since she likes to hang back and observe new people before introducing herself. She is sweet, loving and likes a soft touch. Cocoa is looking for an owner who loves and understands her breed so that they will love her for her independent nature and love of adventure. Come meet Cocoa at the shelter and see if she can dazzle you into taking her home.
Her adoption fee is $175.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m., six days a week. The facility is closed on Wednesdays. For more information, call (509) 662-9577 or visit wenatcheehumane.org or the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, some dog meet-and-greets will be conducted outside.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone