Danny is an 8-month-old, tan and black domestic shorthair mix.
If you have a lonely cat or a bored, playful cat and are looking for a companion, Danny is your boy. This active guy wants to play and absolutely loves to be with other cats. He even entices the chubby 10-year-old cat at his foster home into playing.
Danny is fairly timid; a noisy home with dogs and small children would be too stressful for him. With someone he knows, he is affectionate and will relax, stretch and purr when petted, but he won't ever be Mr. Cuddles. Danny would be a wonderful companion for someone (with a cat) who will continue to build his confidence.
His adoption fee is $100.
If you have questions or would like to meet Danny, please call his foster parents, Ann and Don, at 548-9967. To view more photos of Danny or to see other adoptable animals at WVHS, visit wenatcheehumane.org/adopt.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, foster families or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff