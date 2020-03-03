Pet of the Week

Meet Frank
Frank is a fellow who will always be excited to see you, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
Frank is an 8-year-old, medium sized, black and brindle shepherd/terrier mix.
He hasn’t had the best life up until now, stuck on a chain with no one to love and adore him. He is still one of the happiest pups you will meet, jumping for joy at the first sight of someone near his kennel. He loves to be petted and will soak in all the attention with a smile full of joy.
Frank loves to be active and likes walks and car rides. He has an untreated skin condition that is healing with proper care but will need continued treatment and care when he gets to his new forever home. Frank is great with other dogs and kids of all ages. He would be thrilled to have a fenced yard to play in and a family to adore and cherish him for the rest of his life.
His adoption fee is $175.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff