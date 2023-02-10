Ghirardelli is an almost 1-year-old, medium-sized, black and white, male retriever/labrador mix.
What’s better than chocolate on Valentine’s Day? How about Ghirardelli? Well, Ghirardelli the pup is here and waiting for his forever home and someone to pour his love into. Ghirardelli is a young pup with a lot to offer. We have been very impressed with him because he is so polite, friendly, and well behaved. He wants to please everyone he encounters. He is learning his basic commands and is doing great. Bring a treat or ball and you will happily have his attention. When people say they would love to adopt a really nice dog, Ghirardelli is exactly that. We love Ghirardelli, and you will, too.
His adoption fee is $175.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30-6 p.m., six days a week. The facility is closed on Wednesdays.
For more information, call (509) 662-9577 or visit wenatcheehumane.org or the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, some dog meet-and-greets will be conducted outside.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone