Harley is a 3-year-old large size black and tan German shepherd and greyhound mix.
Harley has a smile that warms the heart. She is an active, fun gal who likes walks and enjoys playtime. She is a very bright, intelligent dog who likes mind games and learning new things. She is looking for a quieter home with people who will be patient and kind while she gets to know you.
Harley can be shy with new people and takes a warm-up period before she is comfortable to show off her goofy personality. She is unsure of other dogs and feels uncomfortable in close proximity to them. She prefers to have them stay out of her safety bubble. She will rely on you to keep her safe and be her guardian angel through life. She has a fun, happy and playful side and will make a great hiking companion.
Her adoption fee is $175.
If you are interested in meeting Harley, please contact the WVHS behavior team at kheadlee@wenatcheehumane.org. Please include a brief description of your living situation and a phone number where you can be reached.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff