Henley is a good-looking boy, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
He is a 2-year-old, large size, brown and white mastiff/rottweiler mix.
Henley is polite and eager to please. Based on his behavior, he may have been an outdoor dog. Henley is happy to be asked inside, though, and would welcome an opportunity to spend quality time with you. Henley would do best in a home without cats but he'd get along well with a social and playful female dog. He would also enjoy having older children around to engage him in fun and games. Henley is a smart boy — walking politely beside you in a heel without being asked. He knows some commands and is looking for an owner who will set boundaries and give him lots of love and guidance.
His adoption fee is $125.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
— Linda Barta, World staff