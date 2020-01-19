Meet Homer
Homer is a 9-year-old, medium-sized, brown and black domestic long-hair mix.
He may be a senior, but there are plenty of miles left in this older kitty. Homer arrived at the shelter a little under the weather and down on his luck, but the medical team was able to get him healthy and back on his furry feet. They discovered he was a really nice guy, just sad to be homeless and in need of some love and attention. Homer's greatest wish would be to have a warm home where he can rest is old bones and soak up all the affection.
His adoption fee is $65.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.