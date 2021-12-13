Izzy is an 8-year-old, medium-sized brown and black domestic shorthair mix.
Izzy is a sweet girl who likes attention in small doses. She’s an affectionate girl when she decides that it’s time for pets and will purr and knead and crawl into your lap for more pets and attention. However she doesn’t like her tail stroked or being picked up. Izzy lived with older children and other cats but spent a lot of time outside. If you have a quiet home and want a quiet, gentle companion, then Izzy is the girl for you.
Her adoption fee is $65.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
