Pet of the Week

Meet Jax
Jax is a 4-year-old medium, orange and white, domestic medium hair mix.
Jax longs to be an only pet with people who understand he is a prince and must be treated as such. He is friendly and affectionate but you will be dismissed when he wishes to move on to other things, such as looking out the window or lounging about like the royalty he is. Jax prefers adult people much more than children because they are easier to train and attend to his needs. He doesn’t want to be with children because he doesn’t quite understand them and he finds them annoying. Jax is ready for a “royal” home with adult subjects who will cater to his every need and in return bask in his love and affection.
His adoption fee is $65.
The Humane Society is temporarily closed to the public. To schedule a surrender or a meet and greet with a specific animal, call 662-9577. Visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page for additional information.
— Cala Flamond, World staff