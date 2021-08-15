Josie is as sweet as they come, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
She is a 4-year-old, large sized, white and brown American pitbull terrier mix.
Josie is deaf, but she is well adjusted. When out in the yard, she needs a little extra care by keeping her on a leash so she can remain safe. The best thing about deaf dogs is they always get their beauty rest because they sleep soundly and are not bothered by loud noises. She is quite the love, leaning in for pets and, if you’re not careful, she will end up in your lap for some snuggles. Josie loves her people and will be the happiest girl on earth to be the center of attention.
Her adoption fee is $175.
If you are interested in meeting Josie, call 662-9577. To view Josie or other adoptable animals at the WVHS, visit wenatcheehumane.org/adopt.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
