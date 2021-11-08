Lorence is a champ, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
Lorence is a 2-year-old, medium-sized, golden and tan retriever and Australian cattle dog mix.
He has a happy and charismatic personality, making him the catch of the day. Lorence can start off a little nervous at first in new situations, but give him a moment to take in his surroundings and he will soon show off a very loving side. He seems to be good with other dogs and had a great first play date. He is clean in his kennel so he may already have some house training. Lorence has a face anyone can love, and when he shares his smile with you, you’ll be hooked for life!
His adoption fee is $250.
If you are interested in meeting Lorence, call (509) 662-9577. To view him or other adoptable animals at WVHS, visit wenatcheehumane.org/adopt.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.