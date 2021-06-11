Say hello to happy Marley, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
Marley is a 2-year-old, large-sized, black and white American pitbull terrier mix.
This active and playful boy is loads of fun and ready to find his forever person who will give him lots of guidance and adventures. Marley arrived at the shelter as a stray and he’s feeling pretty lonely. He loves attention, going for walks and all the people he meets. He has a fantastic smile and is very excited, but is learning not to jump for joy when seeing a friendly face. Marley listens intently, will do anything for a treat and he wants to make you proud of him. He was a little too excited to meet the shelter cat Junior but he might enjoy another playful dog that could play in a more rough-and-rowdy play style. He may be too much for small children. Marley needs an owner who can work on his training.
His adoption fee is $175.
If you are interested in Marley, call (509) 662-9577 to set up an appointment to meet him. To view Marley or other adoptable animals at WVHS, visit wenatcheehumane.org/adopt.
For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff