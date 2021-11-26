Purchase Access

Meet Murphy

Murphy is a 9-year-old, black and white, domestic shorthair mix.

He is an older cat with plenty of life left in him! He is such a character. Murphy will talk to you and keep you company and entertained. He has lived with other cats, but at his age, he probably doesn't want to be around rambunctious kittens. If you have it in your heart to give him a chance, and the right kind of home for him to live out his life with you, please come see Murphy at the Humane Society soon.

His adoption fee is $65.

To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.

— Wenatchee Valley Humane Society

