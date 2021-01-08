Orion is a 5-year-old black and brown, large-sized German shepherd and Rottweiler mix.
Orion is a fellow looking for a kind, gentle and patient person who will help guide him along through his journey of becoming a pet. Orion arrived at the shelter several months ago scared and untrusting. Although he has made lots of progress, Orion still needs a guardian angel to help him through his journey. He is a stoic and self-contained boy, so you will not see a bunch of emotion emanating from him. He hangs back and observes everything. Orion has spent the last two weeks in a foster home and is house trained, crate trained, tolerant of the small dogs and playful with big dogs. He would love a female dog his size to play with. He will be happiest with a big fenced yard and space to hang outside in a very quiet neighborhood, but is fine to follow you around the house, too!
His adoption fee is $175.
Please email kheadlee@wenatcheehumane.org with some information about your living situation and a phone number.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff