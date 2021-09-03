Paris is a 1-year-old small-sized, grey and buff domestic shorthair mix.
Paris was a wonderful mother to her babies in foster care and now is looking for a home of her own! Her foster says that she loves people and greets them at the door, loves to be held and flops down for a pet. She is still very playful and enjoys running around and playing with her babies. In her foster home, she seemed to have plenty of good hunting instincts if you count the many fake feathers, fake mice and pesky flies she proudly took care of while she was there.
Her adoption fee is $65.
If you are interested in meeting Paris, call (509) 662-9577. To view her or other adoptable animals at the WVHS, visit wenatcheehumane.org/adopt.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff, fosters or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.