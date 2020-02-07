Pet of the Week

Percy is a 5-year-old, medium-sized, brown and white American pit bull terrier mix.
He is a sweetie in search of the love of his life. He might not be much of a smiler, but don’t be fooled — he has a fun and goofy side. The more affection he receives, the happier he becomes and the more he rolls around in joy. Percy seems to be gentle and kind-hearted, preferring to hang out to the side of the game rather than be in the middle of things. He was polite in initial introductions to other dogs and the shelter cat. Percy is a sweetheart but you must meet him in person to get the full effect of his love.
His adoption fee is $175.
The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.
— Cala Flamond, World staff