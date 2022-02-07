Phoebe is a 3-year-old large-size grey domestic longhair mix.
Phoebe is such a beautiful girl. She is shy at first but she will warm up after some bonding time and become confident. She will greet and ask for attention when she is finally comfortable. She likes being petted and some brushing, but she will let you know when she’s had enough. Phoebe also enjoys playtime and exploring. She has lived with dogs and young children but prefers a quieter home life. If you want a playful, engaging companion then Phoebe is your girl.
Her adoption fee is $65.
To protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society are required to wear face masks while interacting with staff or inside the WVHS building. To reduce the risk to both guests and staff, dog meet-and-greets are conducted outside and guests inside the building are limited to one person. For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.